Two players suspended, but Swiss coach has no regrets fielding them

Switzerland will be without Stephan Lichtsteiner and Fabian Schar in next Tuesday's World Cup last-16 match against Sweden after they were booked against Costa Rica, but coach Vladimir Petkovic has no regrets about having fielded them yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Swiss captain Lichtsteiner and his defensive partner Schar both collected a second caution of the tournament in the 2-2 draw at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium and will miss their next match in St Petersburg in a blow to Swiss hopes.

"We were not sure of the scenario we needed to qualify so I wanted to field my best players and make sure that all of them play," Petkovic said, explaining why he fielded players already on one yellow card in a game against a team already eliminated.

"They were fouls committed way away from our defensive area which is unfortunate but then, we have 23 players in our squad and I'm happy to trust the remaining players.

"I'm sure all of the players we field in the future will give 120 per cent and I think the team can cope.

"It's too bad for those two guys but it's too late to lament that now."

The result meant Switzerland finished second in Group E, behind Brazil, but avoided playing Mexico next and looked pleased to be up against Sweden instead.

But, in order to win, Petkovic warned his side would have to vastly improve on the lacklustre showing against Costa Rica.

"First of all, we have to perform better, like we did in our first two matches," he said.

"We are quite ambitious, we want more and more as we move along and it is very important to show that also and I have no doubt at all that we can perform better against Sweden."

MATIC TO RETIRE?

Meanwhile, Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov and midfielder Nemanja Matic are considering their international future after a 2-0 defeat by Brazil eliminated the national side from the World Cup.

AS Roma defender Kolarov, 32, was quoted as saying by Blic newspaper: "If I can't contribute to what the national side need, I won't be selfish."

Manchester United's Matic, who turns 30 in August, said he had played over 60 games this season for club and country.