Uefa charge English FA after Euro 2020 final incidents

Uefa have opened disciplinary proceedings and charged England's Football Association (FA) for disturbances during last Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley, European football's governing body said yesterday.

Uefa also said it was conducting a separate investigation into the "events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium".

The final, which Italy won in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 extra-time draw, was marred by clashes between fans and officials in and around the stadium.

British police made 86 arrests and said 19 of its officers were injured.

The charges against the FA include - invasion of the field of play by its supporters, throwing of objects by its supporters, disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem and lighting of a firework.