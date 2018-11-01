Uefa concerned about Wembley pitch

European football's governing body Uefa said it is keeping a close eye on the playing conditions at Wembley Stadium for Tottenham Hotspur's upcoming Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven.

Repeated delays to Spurs' new stadium have meant they have had to play additional matches at Wembley amid other sporting events already booked in at England's major arena.

Spurs' 1-0 defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League on Monday came a day after an NFL match on the same pitch between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The playing surface retained significant and visible wear and tear as well as gridiron line markings from the NFL event and Uefa said it was concerned with making sure the conditions were safe for the Champions League Group B match.