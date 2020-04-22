Uefa continues to push leagues to complete their seasons

Uefa yesterday gave a "strong recommendation" to European football federations to attempt to finish the current season, once play can resume after the stoppage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sport has been brought to a standstill by the outbreak, with Euro 2020 postponed until next year and both national leagues and continental club competitions on hold.

Uefa, European football's governing body, has made it clear that it wants its member associations to complete their domestic seasons rather than abandon them.

All 55 member associations took part in a video conference with Uefa officials yesterday and, while no decisions are expected until tomorrow's executive committee meeting, there was no sign of a switch from the policy to aim to finish the current season.

However, there was a softening in tone over eventual cases where league seasons may be cancelled.

There has been talk that Uefa is looking to hold the Champions League and Europa League finals at the end of August.

But, yesterday, it said only that a "variety of calendar options were presented covering both national team and club competition matches"

Meanwhile, Italy's 20 Serie A teams have unanimously agreed that they should try and complete the season, which has been suspended since March 9 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.