Uefa lacks fairness, says La Liga chief Javier Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas has suggested that Uefa is not being fair to the European clubs under its purview with regards to its treatment of Paris Saint-Germain.

The head of Spain's top flight has been an outspoken critic of PSG and Manchester City - both of whom are Arab-owned - accusing them of "financial doping" and being "the biggest danger to European football".

The English Premier League champions are under investigation by Uefa over alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

PSG had also been probed by European football's governing body, but were exonerated. However, a New York Times report in July revealed that the investigation into the French champions was slammed as "manifestly erroneous" by the chairman of the Uefa panel that looks after FFP.

Tebas, who is in Singapore for the All That Matters conference, told The New Paper: "PSG should have been excluded from European competition this season and, (as for) Man City, I don't know the case in depth.

"But I think there must be some important sanction or punishment... for example prevent them from getting new players during the (transfer) window or exclusion from (continental) competition...

"There were people inside Uefa who were saying that we needed to sanction PSG. We should have continued down that path."

When TNP asked the 57-year-old if he felt Uefa were not brave enough to take a tough stance against PSG, he said: "I suggest this article from The Times that was published today (about) one Uefa representative who has left because he does not agree with what Uefa is doing when it comes to PSG.

"It is for you to analyse that article and you can find my answer in that article."

The Times of London yesterday reported that Uefa FFP investigator and law professor Petros Mavroidis quit over the governing body's handling of the PSG investigation.

When pressed further, Tebas said: "It is not about whether they are brave enough, it's whether Uefa is fair.

"There are rules imposed by Uefa themselves, that all clubs must follow and, of course, we must enforce these rules.

"If you don't enforce them, it's... not being fair with the other clubs that are competing in Europe.

"(AC) Milan have been kicked out of European competition, no less, no more. But for different reasons, of course.

"PSG have leadership issues, management issues. PSG's president (Nasser Al-Khelaifi) is the chairman of beIN Sports, he is in the exco of Uefa.

"We're in 2019, no global rule set would allow for such a conflict of interest.

"I don't say they are doing anything strange, but you can't be on all sides of the table at the same time."

La Liga's president also railed against the long-mooted European Super League, saying it would ultimately be a failure.

He explained: "All the big clubs in Europe that want to be part of this European Super League, they became as big as they are, have so many fans all over the world because they won trophies...

"If you want a tournament that will sink national leagues - the Super League will sink the national leagues - only one team per year will be winning it.

"I would love to see the fans of any big European club when they go 10 years without winning any important tournament because their league is no longer important...

"Manchester United v Real Madrid is a great match but when one is ninth and the other is 10th, what will fans think when they see their teams ranked like this?

"This project, in one or two years may raise its value, but after eight or nine years it will sink the value of these clubs because fans are used to winning."