Uefa open prove on Neymar's rant

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be investigated by Uefa for lashing out at the video assistant referee (VAR) system after their Champions League exit to Manchester United last week.

The Brazilian was infuriated by a late penalty awarded to United in PSG's last-16, second-leg 3-1 defeat in Paris.

Marcus Rashford held his nerve to score from the spot to help United progress on away goals after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.