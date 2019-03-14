Uefa open prove on Neymar's rant
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be investigated by Uefa for lashing out at the video assistant referee (VAR) system after their Champions League exit to Manchester United last week.
The Brazilian was infuriated by a late penalty awarded to United in PSG's last-16, second-leg 3-1 defeat in Paris.
Marcus Rashford held his nerve to score from the spot to help United progress on away goals after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.
Neymar, who missed both legs of the tie after picking up a foot injury in January, later called the VAR system a "disgrace". - REUTERS
PSG thrash Dijon, move 17pts clear in Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain shook off their Champions League hangover and resumed their canter towards another Ligue 1 title yesterday morning (Singapore time), as they cruised to a 4-0 win in Dijon.
Marquinhos, Kylian Mbappe, Angel di Maria and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored PSG's goals in their first outing since their Champions League last-16 exit at the hands of Manchester United last week.
The result left Thomas Tuchel's team 17 points clear of Lille in second place and they still have a game in hand.
"It was a first step to show that we could react like champions. It was a good reaction," said Tuchel. - AFP
Home trounced 5-0 in AFC Cup
Home United were thrashed 5-0 by Philippine club Kaya-Iloilo in an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Group H game in Bacolod City yesterday.
The Protectors, who were missing several players due to injuries, trailed 3-0 at half-time, as a brace by Darryl Roberts and another goal by Jovin Bedic gave the hosts a comfortable lead.
Kaya-Iloilo's Alfred Osei scored a double after the break to extend their lead.
Home, who lost 5-1 to Tampines Rovers in the Singapore Premier League last week, take on Balestier Khalsa at the Bishan Stadium on Sunday.
