Uefa probe Ronaldo’s goal celebration against Atletico

Uefa yesterday opened an investigation into Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration after scoring a hat-trick in Juventus' Champions League comeback win against Atletico Madrid last week.

European football's governing body said Ronaldo was facing charges of "improper conduct" after he mimicked Atletico boss Diego Simeone's crotch-grabbing "cojones" gesture in last Tuesday's 3-0 win that sent Juventus through 3-2 on aggregate.

After scoring the decisive penalty four minutes from time, Ronaldo turned towards the Atletico fans and replicated Simeone's gesture after the Spaniards' 2-0 first-leg win by grasping his genitals and thrusting out his groin.

Simeone was fined 20,000 euros (S$30,600) for his antics.

A decision on Ronaldo will be taken by Uefa on Thursday.

Juventus take on Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.