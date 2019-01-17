Football

Uefa to sanction Blues for alleged anti-Semetic chants

Jan 17, 2019 06:00 am

Chelsea face the partial closure of Stamford Bridge in the Europa League after Uefa opened disciplinary proceedings against the club following alleged anti-Semitic chanting during a match at Hungarian club Vidi last month, the governing body announced on Tuesday.

A vocal minority of Chelsea fans were heard singing a derogatory chant about Tottenham Hotspur supporters, featuring anti-Semitic language, during the 2-2 draw in Budapest.

Uefa said that its control, ethics and disciplinary body would deal with the case on Feb 28. - AFP

Win not due to luck: Benitez
Football

Win not due to luck: Benitez

Related Stories

Theerathon to join Yokohama

Bayern target Hernandez

Son sparks South Korea to win over China

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football