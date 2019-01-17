Uefa to sanction Blues for alleged anti-Semetic chants
Chelsea face the partial closure of Stamford Bridge in the Europa League after Uefa opened disciplinary proceedings against the club following alleged anti-Semitic chanting during a match at Hungarian club Vidi last month, the governing body announced on Tuesday.
A vocal minority of Chelsea fans were heard singing a derogatory chant about Tottenham Hotspur supporters, featuring anti-Semitic language, during the 2-2 draw in Budapest.
Uefa said that its control, ethics and disciplinary body would deal with the case on Feb 28. - AFP
