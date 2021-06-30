Uefa urged to reconsider venue for Euros semis and final

Uefa needs to consider "very carefully" whether the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final should be held in Britain, which is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 infections, a senior European Union (EU) official said yesterday.

London's Wembley Stadium is set to host the semi-finals on July 6 and 7 and the final on July 11, with more than 60,000 fans - 75 per cent of capacity - while the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus has driven a spike in infections.

"There will be lots of people and the idea of a full stadium at the moment (that) we are so worried about the Delta variant is so present in itself gives a message that Uefa needs to assess carefully," European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas told a news conference.

Schinas, who oversees the EU's public health policy, said there was an "asymmetry" to be considered with Britain imposing restrictions on its citizens travelling to the EU, while preparing to accept a "massive presence" of EU visitors.

All ticket holders will need to have either a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination.

It is not clear if Britain will ease restrictions, in most cases a 10-day quarantine requirement, for visiting fans.