Ukraine left with 1 goalkeeper after 3 test positive for Covid-19

Ukraine assistant coach Oleksandr Shovkovskiy was drafted into the coronavirus-hit squad, at the age of 45 and four years since his last game of football.

Coach Andriy Shevchenko has just Dynamo Kiev's uncapped Georgiy Bushchan as an option in goal, after Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin and veteran Yuriy Pankiv returned positive Covid-19 tests on Tuesday.

Those came after first-choice custodian Andriy Pyatov's positive test earlier in the week.

Shovkovskiy, who won 92 caps for Ukraine, ended his professional career as a Dynamo Kiev player in December 2016, but "keeps himself in good physical shape", Ukraine's football association said in a statement.

Shovkovskiy would have to play against Les Bleus this morning (Singapore time), should Bushchan test positive for Covid-19 or get injured.

On Monday, six squad members, all from Shakhtar Donetsk, withdrew from the game after their club mates Pyatov and Taras Stepanenko contracted Covid-19.