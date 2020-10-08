Football

Ukraine left with 1 goalkeeper after 3 test positive for Covid-19

Ukraine left with 1 goalkeeper after 3 test positive for Covid-19
Georgiy Bushchan. PHOTO: AFP
Oct 08, 2020 06:00 am

Ukraine assistant coach Oleksandr Shovkovskiy was drafted into the coronavirus-hit squad, at the age of 45 and four years since his last game of football.

Coach Andriy Shevchenko has just Dynamo Kiev's uncapped Georgiy Bushchan as an option in goal, after Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin and veteran Yuriy Pankiv returned positive Covid-19 tests on Tuesday.

Those came after first-choice custodian Andriy Pyatov's positive test earlier in the week.

Shovkovskiy, who won 92 caps for Ukraine, ended his professional career as a Dynamo Kiev player in December 2016, but "keeps himself in good physical shape", Ukraine's football association said in a statement.

Shovkovskiy would have to play against Les Bleus this morning (Singapore time), should Bushchan test positive for Covid-19 or get injured.

On Monday, six squad members, all from Shakhtar Donetsk, withdrew from the game after their club mates Pyatov and Taras Stepanenko contracted Covid-19.

Covid-19 wreaks havoc on international matches
Football

Covid-19 wreaks havoc on international games

Related Stories

Euro 2020 play-off more than just a game for Kosovo

EPL’s B teams should play in lower leagues: Man City CEO Soriano

Neil Humphreys: Wake up and smell the Covid, Three Lions

In the French camp, Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps also had to call up Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy after Lyon's Leo Dubois tested positive for the coronavirus. - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football