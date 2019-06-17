Ukraine sink South Korea to claim Under-20 World Cup

Ukraine recovered from the shock of falling behind to beat South Korea 3-1 and win the Under-20 World Cup final yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Koreans took the lead in Lodz, Poland, in the fifth minute, when Valencia starlet Lee Kang In converted a penalty. However, Ukraine equalised in the 34th minute, when Vladyslav Supriaha, 19, scored from close range.

The Dynamo Kiev striker then gave his side the lead in the 53rd minute before Heorhiy Tsitaishvili secured the win with a goal a minute from time, earning the European nation its first world title.

Ukraine finished top of their group, containing the United States, Nigeria and Qatar, before seeing off Panama, Colombia and then Italy on their way to the final.