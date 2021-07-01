Ukraine will have no fear against England: Shevchenko

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko said his team would not be intimidated by England's 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley in Euro 2020's round of 16, but will be motivated to produce an upset when they lock horns in Rome on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

The Ukrainians booked their quarter-final berth with a 2-1 extra-time win over Sweden yesterday morning, thanks to a 121st-minute headed goal by Artem Dovbyk.

"England are a great team, they have a deep bench, an outstanding coaching staff and we are fully aware how tough this game is going to be," said Shevchenko.

"I saw all their three group matches, not today's win over Germany because we had to prepare for our own game with Sweden. They are incredibly difficult to score against but their strength shouldn't scare us.

"It should motivate us because everything is possible in football as in life and we will play our hearts out to give our fans even more to cheer about."

Man of the Match Oleksandr Zinchenko scored Ukraine's opener in the 27th minute, but Sweden equalised before the break through a deflected strike by Emil Forsberg, who hit the woodwork twice in the second half.

However, a red card for Marcus Danielson nine minutes into extra-time for a dangerous challenge left Sweden hanging on for penalties until Dovbyk latched on to Zinchenko's inviting cross to head in the winner and spark wild scenes of celebration among the small band of Ukrainian fans at Glasgow's Hampden Park.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson refused to blame Danielson for their exit.

When asked what he had said to Danielson after the final whistle, Andersson struggled to hold back tears. "I have only hugged him," he told Sweden's TV4, claiming that it was "brutal" as they had been the better team.

Noting that 2004 was the last time Sweden got out of the group stage, Andersson said: "We were so close to something really good, we come out of it with a passing grade."

Ukraine will be depending on Zinchenko's knowledge of England's home-based players to find a breakthrough, as the Three Lions have yet to concede a goal in their four matches at Euro 2020.

England defeated Croatia and the Czech Republic 1-0 in the group stage, while also drawing 0-0 with Scotland.

Zinchenko heaped praise on his Manchester City teammate Raheem Sterling, who has scored three of England's four goals at Euro 2020.

"Sterling is one of the best wingers in the world and right now, he is making all the difference for England," he said.