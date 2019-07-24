Football

Unai Emery an admirer of Dani Ceballos as they work on a signing

Dani Ceballos. PHOTO: AFP
Jul 24, 2019 06:00 am

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said on Monday that Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos was someone he admired, as the Gunners work on bringing in reinforcements.

The London side are yet to make a marquee signing in this transfer window, but British media have reported that Ceballos, 22, is on the verge of a season-long loan to the Emirates.

"We are speaking about the possibility to sign one player, Emery said ahead of his side's International Champions Cup match against Real in Washington D.C. this morning (Singapore time). "We have different names and the club are working on that.

"Ceballos is a very good player. I know him from (Real) Betis at the beginning and Real Madrid," he added of Ceballos, who started out at Betis before moving to Madrid in 2017.

"He played very well in the Under-21s (for Spain), his national team won the (European U-21 Championship). He can play as a No. 8 or a No. 10."

Arsenal, whose youngsters scored seven of the team's eight pre-season goals, kick off their new campaign against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Aug 11. - REUTERS

