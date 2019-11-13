Unai Emery given Arsenal’s backing, but warned results must improve
Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been given the club's backing but the English Premier League side's hierarchy has warned that results must improve, the BBC reported on Monday.
Emery's position is under the spotlight after two wins in Arsenal's last 10 league games, the latest a 2-0 loss at Leicester City on Saturday.
Head of football Raul Sanllehi and managing director Vinai Venkatesham told staff at a pre-planned meeting: "Things need to improve to meet our objectives for the season." - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now