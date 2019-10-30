Unai Emery wants captain Granit Xhaka to apologise

Arsenal manager Unai Emery expects captain Granit Xhaka to apologise, following his outburst towards fans while being taken off in last Sunday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

When he was summoned to be replaced by Bukayo Saka in the 61st minute, Xhaka responded by flinging the captain's armband at teammate Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, before trudging slowly to the touchline while cupping his ears to the fans who had cheered his substitution.

He then took off his shirt, mouthed vulgarities at the fans before storming past Emery straight down the tunnel.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference for their League Cup match against Liverpool tomorrow morning (Singapore time), Emery said: "We spoke yesterday and, on Sunday night, I also spoke.

"This morning, he trained as normal, but he is devastated and he is sad about the situation.

"He knows he was wrong... and he feels it inside very deeply. But that is normal as a human. You need, and every player needs, the supporters' support."

Gunners legend Ian Wright had insisted that Xhaka must apologise to the supporters.

When asked if he expects Xhaka to say sorry, Emery said: "Yes. I think when we make individual mistakes, we need to make apologies for the circumstances. I prefer to do that. We suggest to him to do it."

Xhaka is not expected to play against Liverpool.

The British media reported that Emery will not unilaterally decide who is captain and will consult the squad, who chose Xhaka by secret ballot in the first place.