Unbelievable Vertonghen can play anywhere: Son

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen (right) kept Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho quiet, especially in the second half.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen's ability to play multiple positions was crucial in their 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) Champions League last-16 tie, according to teammate Son Heung Min.

Vertonghen, who usually plays as a centre-back, was deployed as a left wing-back in the absence of the injured Danny Rose and the versatile Belgium international helped himself to a goal and assist in the first leg at Wembley.

"Clean sheet, goal, assist - unbelievable from Jan, a better night for him I think is impossible," Son told BT Sport.

"Jan was unbelievable tonight... I said to him he can play in every single position because his technique is unbelievable. I really enjoy watching him."

Vertonghen doubled Tottenham's lead in the 83rd minute when he got on the end of Serge Aurier's cross, but it was his assist for the first goal that was one of the main talking points of the match, reported Reuters.

The 31-year-old spotted Son making a run to the back post before floating in a cross for the South Korean forward to volley home in the 47th minute, a goal that "rattled" the visitors according to Dortmund's Mario Goetze. Fernando Llorente scored Spurs' third goal.

Said Son: "The timing of the first goal was very important.

"The cross was unreal, I didn't have to do anything, I just touched the ball."

Vertonghen, meanwhile, revelled in a "special" Champions League night.

He told BT Sport: "It was (my first goal) since the first game this season and I had to wait for goal-line technology then, so I was happy that I could just go (to celebrate this time).

"It was at Wembley, too, in the Champions League, so it was special.

"It was one of those nights.

"We were able to keep them quiet in the second half and they weren't able to be clinical.

A DIFFERENT GAME

"The game changed in the second half, definitely."

Key to Spurs keeping Dortmund quiet was Vertonghen's shackling of Jadon Sancho, who has eight goals and 10 assists this season, in the second half.

Former Spurs manager Harry Redknapp told talkSPORT: "Vertonghen was absolutely outstanding - I was excited to see Jadon Sancho and what he could do, but Vertonghen completely dominated down that side, pushed him back and he disappeared."

Former Spurs defender Michael Dawson agreed, saying on Sky Sports: "In this second half... he was super Jan Vertonghen, he was incredible with the goal, assist, he was up and down, kept Sancho quiet."

Sancho admitted that the Belgian did a good job on him, telling BT Sport: "Vertonghen is a good player but hopefully next time we can handle it better."