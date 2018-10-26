UnBVBable Dortmund hand Simeone record defeat

Dortmund (above) were so rampant against Atletico that they handed Diego Simeone his heaviest defeat of his tenure in Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund sounded a warning to their European rivals with a 4-0 hammering of Atletico Madrid at Signal Iduna Park yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The defeat was the heaviest of Diego Simeone's seven-year tenure in Madrid, during which he twice reached the Champions League final and won the Europa League twice.

As has happened so many times already this season, Dortmund boss Lucien Favre's substitutions proved vital, as Raphael Guerreiro and Jadon Sancho came off the bench to score three second-half goals after Axel Witsel had opened the scoring in the first period.

The German team's substitutes have scored 16 goals in 12 matches across all competitions this season.

Said Christian Pulisic, who came off for Sancho in the 79th minute: "The key for today's win was that we fought until the very end. We know that when we play as we currently do, then the substitutes will come on and score more goals."

Thomas Delaney, who also came off with an injury after 35 minutes, praised Favre's ability to rotate his side and yet keep everyone happy.

He said: "Atletico were a good test for our own maturity. It's still early in the season, but this win is a massive step for us.

"We have a big squad and the coach cannot please everyone, but he still manages to give us the feeling that we're all one team.

"Even if you don't make the matchday squad, you don't feel left behind. You always know that you can be back in the team the next week...

"Right now, we have that balance where the coach trusts you but, at the same time, you know that you have to play very well because there are other players waiting on the bench.

"The atmosphere in the team is just amazing. For example, all the midfielders are sticking together even though not everyone can play. We're a team and that's just awesome... Right now anything is possible."

Of all Dortmund's players, perhaps Achraf Hakimi enjoyed the win the most, with the 19-year-old on-loan Real Madrid fullback grabbing a hat-trick of assists.

He is the second-youngest player to register three assists in a single Champions League game since 2004/05, after Ousmane Dembele achieved the feat also for Dortmund against Legia Warsaw in November 2016.

Simeone, meanwhile, was gracious after a defeat Madrid-based daily Marca dubbed "disaster in Dortmund", calling the Bundesliga leaders "beautiful to watch".

He said: "Congratulations to our opponents for their strength, counter-attacks and ability to take advantage of our losses.

"I loved their performance. They were practical, dynamic and understood that possession is moving the ball forward, not just keeping it uselessly.

"Hopefully, they keep playing like this because it's so beautiful to watch.

"We can comment on the final outcome of the game, but the result is so heavy that it doesn't make sense to explain anything."

His captain Diego Godin tried to make sense of the defeat, saying: "We need to be better...

"We can't blame this on bad luck or anything.

"When things are not going well, we need to recognise that we need to improve both individually and collectively, because this is not enough."

Favre's men now lead Group A with nine points, followed by Atletico with six. Both AS Monaco and Club Brugge have a point each, following their 1-1 draw in Belgium.