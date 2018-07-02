Uncertainty over Ronaldo and Messi's international careers

Cristiano Ronaldo was tightlipped over his future after Portugal's World Cup exit at the hands of Uruguay yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 33-year-old skipper was hapless as an Edinson Cavani double helped the South Americans win 2-1 and book a quarter-final date with France on Friday.

Ronaldo said: "Now is not the time to talk about the future, either of the coach or the players.

"I am sure that Portugal will continue to be one of the best teams in the world. We have a young and ambitious squad."

However, Portugal coach Fernando Santos hopes their talisman, who scored four goals in the group stage, can stay on.

Santos still hopes to see the 33-year-old add to his 154 caps and 85 international goals.

"Certainly, yes, Cristiano still has a lot to give to football.

"There is a tournament in September, the Uefa (Nations League) and we hope he will be with us to help the younger ones to grow."

The Real Madrid superstar showed sportsmanship by attending to Uruguay's two-goal hero Edinson Cavani, who hurt his calf but said he will be ready to face France.

Meanwhile, the international future of Ronaldo's nemesis, Lionel Messi, also remains unclear after Argentina's 4-3 defeat by France on Saturday.

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli also said he would not decide on his future.

He added that they were unable to bring out the best in Messi, whose last chance for World Cup glory almost certainly ended with Saturday's last-16 defeat.

Said Sampaoli: "We tried many different tactics - surround him, create space for him... we tried to use everything we had to allow him to do what he can do. Sometimes we managed it, sometimes we didn't."