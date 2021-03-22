Under-pressure Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce puts on a brave front
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce said he would not walk away from the club after a 3-0 defeat by fellow strugglers Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday morning (Singapore time) and remains confident he can turn his team's fortunes around.
Bruce's side were comprehensively outplayed at the Amex Stadium and are now six games without a league win, leaving them in 17th place, two points above third-from-bottom Fulham with a game in hand.
Their dismal recent form has raised the pressure on Bruce, with a fans' group calling on owner Mike Ashley to sack the 60-year-old in the wake of their latest debacle.
"I accept that wasn't good enough," Bruce said. "It rests at my door. I accept that and will see what develops, but I won't give up.
"I'm not the type to just walk away from a bad defeat, but you're going to have to ask others."
Newcastle have a tough run of fixtures after the international break, beginning with a home game against Tottenham Hotspur on April 4. - REUTERS
Robert Lewandowski closing in on Gerd Mueller's scoring record
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski said he will "stay patient" in his bid to break Gerd Mueller's Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a single season after netting a hat-trick on Saturday.
The 32-year-old Pole is on 35 league goals this season and closing on Mueller's record set in 1971/72 for Bayern, after scoring three times in 21 minutes during a 4-0 thrashing of Stuttgart in Munich.
"It's a big challenge to always be ready in the head and always be hungry for goals," said Lewandowski, who has netted 42 times in all competitions this term.
All four goals came after Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies was shown a red card in only the 12th minute.
Lewandowski has eight Bundesliga games left to equal Mueller's record, which many thought would never be broken.
"I think from game to game, not about how many more goals I need. I don't want to think about it (the record) too much," added Lewandowski.
He is set to be the Bundesliga's top scorer this season for the fourth straight campaign and the sixth time in total.
Second-placed RB Leipzig remained four points behind Bayern after a 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld, while Borussia Dortmund drew 2-2 with FC Cologne, thanks to a double from Erling Haaland. - AFP
