Under-pressure Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce puts on a brave front

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce said he would not walk away from the club after a 3-0 defeat by fellow strugglers Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday morning (Singapore time) and remains confident he can turn his team's fortunes around.

Bruce's side were comprehensively outplayed at the Amex Stadium and are now six games without a league win, leaving them in 17th place, two points above third-from-bottom Fulham with a game in hand.

Their dismal recent form has raised the pressure on Bruce, with a fans' group calling on owner Mike Ashley to sack the 60-year-old in the wake of their latest debacle.

"I accept that wasn't good enough," Bruce said. "It rests at my door. I accept that and will see what develops, but I won't give up.

"I'm not the type to just walk away from a bad defeat, but you're going to have to ask others."