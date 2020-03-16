Unfair to cancel EPL season, say Liverpool greats Dalglish, Carragher

Virgil van Dijk and Co are just two wins away from sealing their first English top-flight title in 30 years.

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has slammed suggestions that the English Premier League season should be declared null and void, if the games cannot be completed due to the coronavirus outbreak in Britain.

All EPL games have been postponed until at least April 3 due to the spread of the global pandemic. EPL chiefs are set to meet on Thursday to discuss if it will be possible to continue the season and, if so, in what format.

Karren Brady, vice-chairman of relegation-threatened West Ham United, was one of those suggested that the season should be cancelled.

Writing in her column in The Sun, Brady said: "Who knows who would have gone down or come up if the games have not actually been played in full? A huge blow to Liverpool, who might be robbed of their first title in 30 years."

Her idea gained support from TV personality Piers Morgan.

But in his Sunday Post column, Dalglish dismissed the suggestion.

He said: "What must definitely not happen is for the 2019-20 campaign to be declared null and void.

"That would not be fair, and any person with football at heart would admit that would be totally out of order...

"Would any person without an agenda really think it would be the most-sensible outcome to deny Liverpool their chance of winning the title after doing fantastically well in their 29 league games so far to build up a 25-point lead over Manchester City with nine games remaining?

"Of course not. Nobody can allow the hard work to count for nothing."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher echoed Dalglish's sentiments.

"What's fair is to finish the season for teams in every league when the (football) is allowed to start again.

"The authorities found a way to put a World Cup in the middle of a season so I'm sure they can sort next season out."

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk fears the Reds will be forced to celebrate their first English title for 30 years in an empty stadium if the authorities decide to play the remaining games without fans.

"If we won it in an empty stadium and the fans weren't there, I'd be gutted for them," he told several British newspapers yesterday.

"Obviously, if there are no fans at Anfield, then it will be a bit of a blow. No one wants to play games without the fans.

"Until a decision is made on how we go on from here, then we just have to deal with it. But when it happens, we are still bringing the title to our fans, definitely."