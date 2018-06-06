United beat City to Shakhtar's Fred

Manchester United announced yesterday that they have agreed a deal to sign Brazilian international midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk as Jose Mourinho seeks to topple reigning English Premier League Champions Manchester City.

The 25-year-old will cost the English giants a reported fee of about £52 million (S$92.7m) and give Mourinho a powerful-looking midfield, with the Brazilian set to slot in alongside Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

A statement on the club's website said: "Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos (Fred).

"A further announcement will be made in due course."

United finished second in the EPL behind City, but were a whopping 19 points behind their fierce rivals.

And beating City to the signature of Fred, who was a target for the English champions in January, could prove to be a significant first step.

Fred caught the eye in Shakhtar's run to the last 16 of the Champions League, where the Ukrainian side lost out only on away goals to AS Roma.

FREE-KICK

A stunning free-kick in the first leg of that tie was a glimpse of what Fred's talented left foot can produce.

However, he is far more of a dynamo than goalscorer as his record of just 15 goals in five years at Shakhtar suggests.

United are in need of midfield reinforcements with Michael Carrick retiring and Marouane Fellaini out of contract.

Mourinho's task will now be to harness Fred's passing ability, while also finally getting the best out of Pogba in his third season since an £89 million move from Juventus in 2016.

Fred will hope to make the same impact on the EPL as Brazilian international teammates Willian and Fernandinho, who also arrived in England via spells with Shakhtar.