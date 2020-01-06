United handed boost as Santo refuses to rule out Jimenez’s exit

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted that Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez could leave the English Premier League outfit this month, amid interest from Manchester United.

Both sides played out a dour 0-0 draw at Molineux in the FA Cup third round yesterday morning (Singapore time), and now have a replay at Old Trafford later this month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's troubled side didn't manage a single shot on target in yet another underwhelming display, as the need for a forward continues to dominate United's transfer talk.

In the summer, the Norwegian sanctioned the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, with Alexis Sanchez following the Belgium striker on a loan deal. Just last week, United lost out on signing highly rated RB Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland, who chose Borussia Dortmund instead.

While Lyon's Moussa Dembele and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner continue to be linked with a move to United, Jimenez is now a £51 million (S$90m) transfer target for Solskjaer, according to British media reports yesterday.

The 28-year-old Mexican, who came off the bench against the Red Devils yesterday, has scored 17 goals and contributed nine assists in 32 appearances for Wolves across all competitions this season. He also netted 17 goals last campaign.

Speaking after the game, Santo claimed he had not heard Jimenez's links to United.

But the Portuguese tactician admitted he does not know if the target man will be staying in the Midlands this month.

"It's the first time I heard it. Ole didn't mention anything about it," Santo said.

"But the transfer window is open. When it is open, anything can happen. But we are delighted to have Raul."

Solskjaer was also asked for his thoughts on the striker and he said: "He's another good player we've been linked with.

"He came on and did really well today, but I cannot comment on these situations."

Meanwhile, former Red Devil Rio Ferdinand revealed his frustration at United's inconsistency and admitted he has struggled to work out the club's identity under Solskjaer.

Speaking on BT Sport after the stalemate, Ferdinand said: "Not super clear yet (where United are going under Ole). It's still a work in progress. The problem is they need consistency.

"Recently they'd beaten Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, and you think they're on the right path now.

"And then they go and put in a performance against Arsenal, and it was a bit disheartening seeing that game."

Ferdinand conceded that the inconsistency may be in part due to the club's reliance on starlets.

"With the young players and the players he's got, the inconsistency is not understandable, but you can understand where it's coming from," he added.