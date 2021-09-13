United need to ‘mature’ to win major trophies: Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo rescued Manchester United with a brace on his second debut in a 4-1 home win against Newcastle United on Saturday, and said the Red Devils need to "mature" to win major trophies.

The 36-year-old scored the opener in first-half added time and put United back in front after Javier Manquillo equalised for the Magpies early in the second period.

Goals by Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard in the last 10 minutes made the win safe for United.

"We have a fantastic team, a young team and a fantastic coach," Ronaldo said. "But... we have to build up confidence. The team needs to be mature if it wants to win the Premier League and Champions League.

"I think we are in a good way, we have to win games, build up the confidence, build up the team and I am here to help."

Ahead of their Champions League opener against Young Boys on Wednesday morning (Singapore time), fellow United legend Peter Schmeichel said Ronaldo's return means the Red Devils have a chance of reaching the latter stages in Europe.

BEST SIGNINGS

He told CBS: "It's a marquee signing - one of the best signings the club has made in 10 years... And because of who he is, the experience he has in the international level, it gives us a shot at competing until the very end in the Champions League."

The Portuguese has scored nearly 800 goals for club and country and won numerous trophies in a 19-year career but he admitted having butterflies in his stomach ahead of his second debut at Old Trafford.

"I was really nervous, maybe I did not show it," Ronaldo told Sky Sports as he was serenaded by the United fans. "The reception was incredible.

"I was thinking last night that I wanted to show I'm still capable of helping the team. When I started the game, I was super nervous when they were singing my name but this crowd is unbelievable."

His manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: "You can sense the atmosphere around the club since Cristiano signed but it could so easily have been an anti-climax because expectations were so high - but he has delivered again.

"It feels like the old days to be honest, it is special."