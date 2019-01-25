United ‘very dangerous’ under Solskjaer: Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Manchester United a much more dangerous team since taking over from Jose Mourinho.

Emery's side host United in the FA Cup fourth round tomorrow morning (Singapore time) and the Spaniard expects a stern test from Solskjaer's revitalised team.

Arsenal drew 2-2 with United at Old Trafford in the English Premier League last month, shortly before Mourinho was sacked as manager after a wretched run of results.

Since then, Solskjaer, hired from Molde as interim boss, has overseen seven successive wins in all competitions.

Solskjaer's approach has won over a United squad that grew tired of Mourinho's spiky personality, and Emery is suitably impressed.

"It's a different team. It's the same players but they're playing with a big performance now," said Emery.

"I was watching their last matches and each player has a lot of confidence, with big performances, and now they are very dangerous.

"For us, it's good because it's a very big test for us in this competition."

PAINTBALL

Arsenal's preparation for the United clash included a team-building paintball trip, but it has been a difficult few days for the club.

It was announced on Monday that head of recruitment Sven Mislintat will leave next month, having only been at Arsenal for a little over a year.

A day later, Gunners right-back Hector Bellerin learned he could miss up to nine months after suffering ruptured knee ligaments in the 2-0 win over Chelsea last Saturday.

Emery was asked about both issues and believes Arsenal should take their time in appointing a successor to Mislintat, with Roma's director of football Monchi linked to a similar role in north London.