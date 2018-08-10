United won’t challenge for EPL title: Scholes

Paul Scholes believes Liverpool and Manchester City have better squads than his former team Manchester United. PHOTO: AFP

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes his former club lack the "quality" to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the English Premier League title.

The Red Devils, who finished second behind their city rivals last season, kick off their campaign against Leicester City tomorrow morning (Singapore) but former England and United midfielder Scholes isn't hopeful about the upcoming season.

He told Sky Sports: "When you look at Manchester City, possibly Liverpool, I don't think they have the quality of those two teams at the minute.

"Liverpool have made some really good signings...

"I just don't see United getting closer to City.

"City are a really good side, great manager, some great players, a way of playing that they all know about.

"Manchester United seem to be not too sure what's going on.

"You don't really know the team, you don't really know the players, you don't know how they're going to perform from one week to the next.

"I hope I'm wrong, but I don't see them challenging for the league this year."

Ahead of the close of the English transfer window early this morning, United attacker Alexis Sanchez urged the club to sign "big players".

He told Sky Sports: "At United we have to sign big players, with experience.

"Barcelona just signed Arturo Vidal, who is a great player and my teammate from Chile.

"He is an example of the type of players we need to sign in order to win trophies and compete at the highest level."

However, the 29-year-old looks set to be disappointed with United manager Jose Mourinho saying he did not expect any deadline-day signings.

The Portuguese has repeatedly complained about United's lack of transfer activity in pre-season and warned earlier this week that the Red Devils face a "difficult season" if his squad wasn't strengthened before the new campaign.

"The information I have is no," AFP quoted Mourinho as saying when asked if he expected any signings or departures on deadline day.

"I'm not confident and the market closes today, so it is time, at least for me, to stop thinking about the market because the market will be closed."

United midfielder Paul Pogba's future has been the subject of much speculation, with the British press suggesting that his agent Mino Raiola is trying to engineer a move to Barcelona.

But former United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Mourinho should build his team around the World Cup-winning midfielder.

The Molde boss told Sky Sports: "I would (build the team around him), absolutely no doubt...

"When the league starts, Mourinho is a different animal, and the players are different animals when it starts.

"United ,when their backs are up against the wall, they've always come back."

However, Pogba might not feature against the Foxes, having only returned to training this week, together with Jesse Lingard, Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini.

Said Mourinho: "They are not really fit and ready but we have needs. After training I will speak with that group of players because everyone is different physically and mentally."

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero, defenders Antonio Valencia, Diogo Dalot and Marcos Rojo and midfielders Nemanja Matic and Andre Herrera will all miss the match through injury.