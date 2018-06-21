Uruguay through to last 16, thanks to Suarez goal

Luis Suarez scored on his 100th appearance for Uruguay last night as the South American side secured their place in the last 16 with a 1-0 World Cup Group A win over Saudi Arabia last night.

The Barcelona striker, who missed a glut of chances in last week's 1-0 win over Egypt, swept the ball home after a corner in the 23rd minute.

The goal also means Suarez is the first Uruguayan to score at three World Cups, having also found the net in 2010 and 2014.

Uruguay, meanwhile, have won their first two games of a World Cup for the first time since 1954, when they finished fourth.

With the result, La Celeste remain the only South American team to win a match at this year's World Cup.

Uruguay will meet Russia on Monday in a match that will decide who will top the group.

In the Round of 16, the winners of Group A will meet the runners-up of Group B.