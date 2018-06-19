Uruguay vow to be sharper, faster

Blaming nerves for their underwhelming 1-0 opening World Cup win against Egypt, Uruguay vowed to be sharper and faster when they face Saudi Arabia tomorrow.

Uruguay beat a 48-year curse of failing to win a World Cup Finals opener last Friday, but needed an 89th-minute header to do so after Barcelona striker Luis Suarez missed three golden chances to score.

But Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur brushed aside concerns about their form, saying: "The first game is over and nerves are easing a bit.

"The other day, the game was a little slow. We all lacked a little mobility."