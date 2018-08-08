Uzbekistan appoint Cuper as national coach
Former Valencia and Egypt boss Hector Cuper was unveiled as Uzbekistan's new football coach yesterday as the ex-Soviet state sets its sights on a first-ever World Cup qualification.
Cuper, 62, whose most recent job was with the Egyptian national team, told journalists in the capital Tashkent that Uzbekistan can be "a strong team in Asia". - AFP
