Valencia sack coach Marcelino just three matches into new season

Marcelino has been sacked as Valencia coach after an indifferent start to the season, the La Liga club said yesterday.

The 54-year-old, who won the Copa del Rey and secured Champions League football last season, leaves after two campaigns at the helm of the Spanish side.

"Valencia told Marcelino Garcia Toral on Wednesday that he is no longer first-team coach," a club statement said.

"The club would like to thank him for his work and dedication during his time at our entity and wish him success for the future."

The departure had been mooted in what turned out to be a tumultuous pre-season for the club, with local media reporting the coach was not happy with Singaporean owner Peter Lim over transfer policy.

It appeared that the differences had been resolved.

However, after taking four points from their opening three games, they have taken the decision to replace Marcelino.

Spanish media reports suggest former Spain Under-21 coach and ex-Real Madrid assistant Albert Celades will take over at Valencia.

The upheaval comes at a crucial time for Valencia, who travel to La Liga champions Barcelona on Sunday morning (Singapore time), before visiting Chelsea in the Champions League next week.- REUTERS