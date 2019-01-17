Valencia through to Copa del Rey q-finals

Valencia's Santi Mina struck twice as the struggling La Liga club reached the Copa del Rey quarter-finals by beating second-tier Sporting Gijon 3-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time) for a 4-2 aggregate win.

Valencia trailed 2-1 from the away leg, and despite a late midweek kick-off time, supporters still flocked to the Mestalla hoping to see their embattled team turn the tie around.

Marcelino's side took the lead when Mina nodded them in front after 65 minutes with the help of a deflection.

The Spanish forward struck again 10 minutes later, sliding to meet a low cross from close range before Ferran Torres wrapped up the victory in added time on the counter.

The result gave Valencia welcome relief from a disappointing La Liga campaign with the weekend 1-1 draw at home to Real Valladolid leaving them 11th in the standings.