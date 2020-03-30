Valencia want to finish the La Liga season: Club president Anil Murthy

Valencia want to complete the La Liga season, even if it means playing two matches a week behind closed doors, according to the club's Singaporean president Anil Murthy.

La Liga announced last week that the league had been suspended indefinitely with 11 games remaining due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 6,500 lives in Spain.

Last season's Copa del Rey winners Valencia are owned by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim. They sit seventh in La Liga.

Murthy told club fanzine Batzine: "Public health comes first, but if we can, we want to finish the season.

"I'm not sure what it means if we void the season.

"Are we back in Champions League? You have to weigh the pros and cons.

"I prefer to fight till the last match and get into the Champions League again."

Murthy said Valencia were prepared to take the financial hit of having all their remaining matches behind closed doors, if it meant being able to complete the season.

He added that club had no plans to lay off non-sporting staff, saying: "We have decided that in this time of uncertainty and difficulty for so many people and their families, if we can manage to continue paying their salaries, we should, because we don't want to add to their distress."