Valverde expects bright future for new signing Arthur

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde praised summer signing Arthur after the Brazilian midfielder netted a stunning goal on his debut for the La Liga champions yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Barca, who have seen the departure of midfielders Andres Iniesta and Paulinho, splashed out 40 million euros (S$63.5m) to sign the 21-year-old from Brazilian club Gremio.

Arthur made an instant impact in Barcelona's opening match in the International Champions Cup in Pasadena, California, yesterday morning (Singapore time), firing home their second goal from outside the box in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur. The Catalan side then won 5-3 on penalties.

Valverde said: "He can give us a lot. He can give us possession, goals and he was really motivated today."