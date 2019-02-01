Van Dijk calls on Liverpool supporters to be patient

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has urged their supporters to keep their nerves in the title race.

The Dutchman admitted that there was an element of anxiety in the Anfield crowd during their 1-1 draw with Leicester City yesterday morning (Singapore time).

He told the Liverpool Echo: "It sounded like it. It didn't transmit to me and I don't think it did to my teammates but, obviously, you get that feeling as well from the crowd and it's not really necessary at the moment.

"But obviously everyone wants to win so bad and that's what we want as well. But sometimes, you need to be very patient.

"In the end, it's all about showing on the pitch and we're not going to be affected by that.

"We want everyone to cheer us on and keep pushing even if we have tough moments, even if we're 1-0 down or maybe more.

"We just need everyone to pull in the same direction..."

The league leaders got off to the perfect start with Sadio Mane firing them ahead in the third minute, cutting in from the left, after good work from Andy Robertson, and beating Kasper Schmeichel with a trademark strike into the far corner.

Juergen Klopp's side were never able to find their full speed and rhythm, and a solid Leicester drew level on the stroke of halftime on an icy pitch.

A Liverpool clearance was headed deep into the area by Ben Chilwell and found England defender Harry Maguire, who slotted home.

Liverpool felt they should have had a penalty when Naby Keita went down under a challenge from Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira, but their appeal was waved away, to the annoyance of their German manager.

"It was probably the clearest penalty situation we have had," said Klopp.

"The ref was in the best position on the pitch. You will have to ask him why he didn't give a penalty."

However, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand felt that teams must take the good with the bad.

Said the BT Sport pundit: "We lost a title one time for a handball or an offside, it's part and parcel of it. I like VAR, but I like the element of human error. You have to take the good with the bad. I've had the bad and it keeps me up at night even now."

Ferdinand added that he felt the Reds looked nervous.

He said: "The only slight worry I would have is I sense a nervousness and a team sitting there passing the buck at times.

"That is something Klopp will have to address. You don't want to see nerves at this stage, this is early."

Second-placed Manchester City can reduce the five-point gap to two points if they beat Arsenal on Monday morning (Singapore time), a day before the Reds take on West Ham.

