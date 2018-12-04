Van Dijk: Everton’s time-wasting antics came back to haunt them

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk claims his side's 96th-minute winner in the Merseyside Derby yesterday morning (Singapore time) was a result of Everton's time-wasting.

Said the Dutchman on Divock Origi's late winner: "The added minutes definitely occurred because they were stopping the game and so that was obviously something good on our side.

"To get the win in the dying seconds is something sweet and special."

Van Dijk inadvertently created the winner when his hoofed shot was misjudged by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and bounced off the crossbar into the path of Origi to settle the tie.

On his wayward shot that ended up creating the winner, the 27-year-old told ESPN FC: "I was (angry with myself), definitely...

"When I hit it, I thought, 'Never again!' and looked back to the defence.

"But then I turned round to their goal and saw the ball bounce on the crossbar.

"It was a crazy moment.

"It's not an assist, but if you guys register it, obviously I'll take it.

"I don't even know what I did, I just remember sprinting back so we were ready for the (Everton) break."

While Everton might despair at another late defeat by their local rivals, former Reds defender Jamie Carragher saw positives from the Toffees.

He said on Sky Sports: "I can't remember in the last 20 years an Everton team causing Liverpool so many problems going forward and creating chances.

"Everton going forward have been fantastic."