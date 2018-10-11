Van Dijk a little too laid-back, says Koeman

Holland coach Ronald Koeman is disappointed with centre-back Virgil van Dijk (in red), after the Liverpool star conceded a penalty in the clash with Manchester City.

Holland coach Ronald Koeman has urged defender Virgil van Dijk to improve and stop making costly mistakes, ahead of their Nations League match against Germany on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

The Liverpool centre-back conceded a late penalty in Sunday's top-of-the-table clash in the English Premier League with Manchester City. Fortunately for the Reds, Riyad Mahrez sent his spot-kick skywards.

NATIONS LEAGUE A, GROUP 1 HOLLAND GERMANY

Van Dijk, 27, also made an error during Holland's 2-1 defeat by France last month, allowing Olivier Giroud to score the winner.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of their match in Amsterdam, Koeman criticised his fellow countryman whom he had signed in 2015 while managing Southampton, reported the British media.

He said: "I told Virgil within 30 seconds of the end of the game against France what I thought.

"I know him so well - and that means I know where all his little faults are. Virgil has to improve. Not a lot. But sometimes, he is a little too laid-back. That needs to change.

"There are moments as a defender when you should be no more than three feet away from the striker you are marking.

"And, particularly in van Dijk's case, because of the strength and power he has, he is too laid-back."

Koeman added that when they met on the first day of training this week, van Dijk knew straight away that he will be taken to task for conceding the penalty against City.

Said Koeman: "On Monday, when he arrived in our training camp in Zeist, he could see from my face that I was thinking about the foul he made when Liverpool played Man City.

"The tackle cost his team a penalty and Virgil realised that he had made the wrong decision.

"It will not affect his chances with me. He is still my main man, but I want him to get better."

Saturday's match in Amsterdam is the second for both countries in the Nations League.

The Dutch will then play a friendly against neighbours Belgium in Brussels next Tuesday.

Holland lost 2-1 to world champions France last month, while Germany drew 0-0 with France at home.

Germany coach Joachim Loew has called in reinforcements for their upcoming matches, with goalkeeper Bernd Leno and winger Serge Gnabry covering for injury.

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka and Eintracht Frankfurt shot-stopper Kevin Trapp are both sidelined, so Loew has called up Leno and Gnabry for the game against the Dutch and Tuesday's match against France in Paris, reported AFP.

Like Goretzka and Trapp, wing-back Jonas Hector also sat out Tuesday's open session, watched by 5,000 fans at Hertha Berlin's training complex, after playing for second-division club Cologne on Monday.

Loew is already missing key players, with Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus (knee) and Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Guendogan (thigh) both sitting out the internationals with minor knocks.