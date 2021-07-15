Football

Van Dijk looking good on return from knee injury, says Klopp

Van Dijk looking good on return from knee injury, says Klopp
Juergen Klopp's Reds start their new EPL campaign against Norwich City on Aug 14.PHOTO: AFP
Jul 15, 2021 01:15 am

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said centre-back Virgil van Dijk had made good progress in training as the Dutch international prepares to return from a serious knee injury.

Van Dijk, 30, has been sidelined since undergoing surgery on a knee injury he picked up in the English Premier League match against Everton last October.

Van Dijk, Joe Gomez (knee), Joel Matip (ankle) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh) are all working on their fitness and took part in Liverpool’s pre-season training in Salzburg, Austria.

“All four look really good, I have to say,” Klopp told the club website.

 

 

“Virg and Joe will not have double sessions now for the first few days with the team... I don’t know exactly when we can make the next steps but it will happen in the next four weeks, for sure – we will get a big step forward.

Lionel Messi won his first international title with Argentina when they beat Brazil 1-0 to clinch Copa America over the weekend.
Football

Messi set to take pay cut to extend Barca stay: Reports

Related Stories

How England can win Qatar 2022: Neil Humphreys

England now perennial contenders, says McClaren

Uefa charge English FA after Euro 2020 final incidents

“Joel looks good, absolutely, he is the closest probably to normal training... Trent was a serious enough injury, but now not a major one, I would say. He is close but in the moment, probably the next five or six days, he has a special programme.”

Liverpool, who finished third last season, begin their new EPL campaign at promoted Norwich City on Aug 14. – REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football