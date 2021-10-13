Van Gaal hails ‘spectacular’ Danjuma

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal praised Arnaut Danjuma, after he scored on his international return in a 6-0 win over Gibraltar in a World Cup Group G qualifier in Rotterdam yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Memphis Depay bagged a brace, while Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries and Donyell Malen also got on the scoresheet.

Danjuma, 24, has scored five goals in eight games for new club Villarreal this season. He continued that good form when he came off the bench for his first Oranje appearance since 2018.

Van Gaal called his performance "spectacular", telling NOS: "He had very nice and good dribbles but his fellow players were not yet geared to his hard crosses...

"Besides the six goals, we created an incredible number of opportunities and hardly gave them away... We have proven that we can score a lot against defensive teams."

The winger, too, was pleased with his performance, telling NOS: "It may have been a little extravagant at times, but that's OK. It's also typical of my playing style...

"I waited three years for my chance, so I couldn't let that chance go."

The Netherlands' fourth win in a row under new coach van Gaal kept them top of the group on 19 points from eight games, two points ahead of Norway.

Turkey are a further two points adrift in third.