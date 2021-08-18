Van Gaal: I’d also have approached myself to be Netherlands coach

Louis van Gaal said his ambition is to become a World Cup winner with the Netherlands after taking over as the Oranje's coach for a third time, he told a news conference yesterday.

The 70-year-old said he had not taken the job to chase his own dreams but to help Dutch football out of a quandary.

Frank de Boer resigned following the Netherlands' last-16 exit at Euro 2020, leaving the Dutch without a coach ahead of next month's World Cup qualifiers.

"I'm not doing this for myself but I'm doing it to help Dutch football," said van Gaal, who has not helmed a team since leaving Manchester United in 2016.

"I've always done everything to help Dutch football. I've a lot to thank them for, the status that I have as a coach is thanks to them."

The Dutch football association said they had approached the veteran coach because they felt they needed experience in the job with little time before next year's World Cup in Qatar.

"I think if I was the Dutch football association, I'd also have approached me. Who else could have done it?" van Gaal asked at his first news conference since being appointed.

"It might sound a little melodramatic, but I think experience is now very important because we do not have any time."

Van Gaal will have a day and a half with his squad before his first match against Norway in Oslo on Sept 1, followed by Montenegro in Eindhoven on Sept 4 and Turkey in Amsterdam on Sept 7.

He has already named a 25-man squad for the three Group G games, with fitness as the top priority.

"We have to achieve immediately and you cannot do that without fit players," said van Gaal, who did not take long to resume his prickly relationship with the media, taking exception to a question about boycotting the World Cup because of alleged human rights abuses in Qatar.

But, on Covid-19 vaccines, he said all players should be vaccinated and put the team's interests ahead of their own beliefs.

In his first spell as Netherlands coach, van Gaal failed to lead them to the 2002 World Cup. But, in his second stint, he took the Dutch to third place at the 2014 edition in Brazil.