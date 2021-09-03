Van Gaal’s Oranje held by Norway
Louis van Gaal's third stint as Netherlands coach started with a 1-1 draw with Norway in a World Cup qualifier in Oslo yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Erling Haaland put the Norwegians ahead after 20 minutes, but Davy Klaassen equalised 17 minutes later to earn the visitors a point in the Group G clash.
The Dutch have seven points from four matches, a point behind group leaders Turkey, who drew 2-2 with Montenegro.
Van Gaal's men will next host Montenegro in Eindhoven on Sunday morning. - REUTERS
