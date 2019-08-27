VAR calls make Brighton's Leandro Trossard wary of celebrating goals

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Leandro Trossard has admitted that he is reluctant to celebrate goals for fear of the video assistant referee (VAR) chalking them off them.

His team had a headed goal ruled out by VAR for the second match in succession when defender Lewis Dunk's effort against Southampton last Saturday was not given due to offside.

Against West Ham United the previous weeks, Trossard had a volley disallowed by VAR.

"I knew not to celebrate after last week and I could tell by the players' reactions that something wasn't right and it was clear they were going to review it," the Belgian said of Dunk's first-half header.

"We haven't had luck with VAR decisions so far, but we must accept that... and not let it affect our performance."

VAR has been introduced in the English Premier League this season, but it has not been well received.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, whose side were denied a late winner against Tottenham Hotspur after VAR's intervention, shut down a question about the technology after the 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday. He said: "Ask the VAR people, please. Don't ask me."

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo said after his side's opening-day draw against Leicester City: "It's what fans come here for - not to celebrate when there is no goal. That is not the real celebration of football. You celebrate when there is a goal. Creating these moments is not good for the atmosphere of the game."

There have been similar gripes in Italy after the opening weekend of Serie A. VAR opted not to intervene after Dries Mertens appeared to dive and earn Napoli a penalty in their 4-3 win over Fiorentina yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Referees director Nicola Rizzoli admitted after the match: "It was an error that must be corrected and can't happen again."

Meanwhile,the Daily Mirror reported that Fifa is exploring the possibility of replacing assistant referees with VAR. The news comes a week after the Daily Mail reported that the 50 frames-per-second footage viewed by VAR officials make marginal offside decisions difficult to definitively call.