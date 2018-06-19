VAR penalty gives Sweden their first opening-game victory since 1958

Sweden won an opening World Cup game for the first time since 1958 and ended a worrying goal drought with a 1-0 victory over South Korea in a must-win match if they want to progress from a tricky-looking Group F.

After dominating the game but missing a string of chances, the Swedes won a 65th-minute penalty when Kim Min Woo brought down Viktor Claesson in the box.

GROUP F SWEDEN SOUTH KOREA 1 0

Salvadoran referee Joel Aguilar initially waved the Swedes away, before being called to consult the Video Assistant Referee system.

In the second VAR-awarded penalty of the World Cup, Sweden's 33-year-old captain Andreas Granqvist stepped up confidently to sweep the ball low and left of the otherwise impressive goalkeeper Cho Hyun Woo.

"The VAR took a while but we are very pleased they had it... I was pretty sure," Granqvist said of the wait.

The result brought wild celebrations from the hordes of yellow-clad Swedish fans, fearful their team would draw another blank after failing to score in their last three games.

Sweden had not won an opening World Cup game since 1958, when they were the hosts and eventual runners-up.

The Asians actually began the game brighter, pressing forward and harrying for the first 15 minutes against an initially sluggish-looking Sweden.

But the Scandinavians quickly found their poise, coping comfortably with Korea's attacks despite the absence of defender Victor Lindelof through illness.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson said the penalty was "crystal-clear", adding: "We played the match way we had intended, but I'm a little unhappy with the chances we didn't put away."

Sweden next face world champions Germany, and they can ill-afford to miss chances like they did on Monday.

"If we win against Germany, we are through," added the ebullient Granqvist.