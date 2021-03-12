VAR is Pep Guardiola’s pet peeve
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left puzzled after his side were denied what seemed a clear penalty in their 5-2 English Premier League win over Southampton yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The score was 1-1 when Phil Foden was tripped by Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.
Foden, who was clearly disadvantaged, got up to his feet, but referee Jonathan Moss did not point to the spot. Even after a VAR check, McCarthy was cleared of wrongdoing despite replays to the contrary.
Said Guardiola: "The penalty (decision) was incredible. Hopefully, one day they can explain why one is a penalty and the other isn't."
City, who have a 14-point lead over second-placed Manchester United, can seal the EPL title with 17 points from their remaining nine games. - REUTERS
