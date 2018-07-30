VAR will hurt big teams: Simeone

Thomas Partey (above) is thrilled that his Atletico Madrid teammate Antoine Griezmann extended his contract.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone believes that La Liga's introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the coming season will hurt the league's big guns.

The 48-year-old welcomed the use of technology, but admitted that it could mean that 50-50 calls that may have previously gone in the favour of big clubs may now be called more fairly due to VAR.

He said: "Whatever helps make things fairer is always welcome and it will 'damage' the big teams more than the small ones because sometimes, if there is one particular action in which the referee has doubts, the final decision will often benefit the big team.

"But now, with the VAR, they will have to stop, watch it again and then make the right decision."

Simeone's Atletico have cemented their place as a La Liga big gun, finishing ahead of local rivals Real Madrid in second place last season, 14 points behind champions Barcelona.

This despite being hamstrung by a ban on registering players for two transfer windows, which was lifted only in January.

Said Simeone: "Last season was complicated for us due to that ban...

We all know Antoine Griezmann is the best player we have and he's been doing so well for the team. So we were happy (that he signed a new contract). Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

"(Only in) January, when Vitolo came and, especially with (Diego) Costa's arrival, we glimpsed the real level that our team could offer.

"Besides, once we knew that (Jan) Oblak and (Antoine) Griezmann would keep playing for us, together with Costa's efforts to join us, we knew we had a solid squad.

"All these names, along with others like Saul (Niguez), Koke, (Diego) Godin, Juanfran or Filipe Luis and the young ones like (Angel) Correa, Lucas (Hernandez), Thomas (Partey) generate enthusiasm among the fans and here in the club."

While Atletico broke their transfer record for the second window running with last month's £63 million (S$112.3m) capture of French winger Thomas Lemar, the "signing" that has generated the most enthusiasm was Griezmann - who extended his contract last month after being heavily linked to Barcelona.

Atletico's Argentinian boss was coy on the reasons behind the French star's decision to stay, but noted there was no limit to the 27-year-old's potential.

Griezmann is not in Singapore for the International Champions Cup, which sees Atletico play Paris Saint-Germain at the National Stadium tonight, but his contract extension has given his team a boost.

Simeone told Spanish daily Marca: "I'm very respectful of players' decisions when they stay and when they go...

"I hope he keeps growing even more than he has. He has no limit, he's important for us and is a good teammate, surrounded by the people who form a squad who are improving."

A member of that improving squad is Ghanaian midfielder Partey, who had his breakthrough campaign last season, starting 28 league matches.

Speaking at the sidelines of training at Bishan Stadium yesterday, the 25-year-old spoke of his joy at Atletico's "best player's" decision to sign a new contract.

He said: "We all know he is the best player we have and he's been doing so well for the team. So we were happy (that he signed a new contract)." - DILENJIT SINGH