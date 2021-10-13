Football

Varane injury adds to Solskjaer's headache

Raphael Varane picked up an injury in the Nations League final between France and Spain.PHOTO: REUTERS
Oct 13, 2021 01:05 am

Manchester United will be without Raphael Varane due to a groin injury that leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer short on options at centre-back for a demanding few weeks.

The French defender suffered the injury during his country’s 2-1 win over Spain on Sunday in the Nations League final.

“Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the Uefa Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club,” United said in a statement.

“He will be out for a few weeks.”

United captain Harry Maguire is also sidelined by a calf problem, which could leave Solskjaer without his strongest centre-back pairing.

Eric Bailly, whose one appearance this season came in a League Cup loss to West Ham, or Phil Jones, who has not played since January 2020, could now start Saturday’s trip to Leicester City in the English Premier League.

Football

After a visit to the Foxes, the Red Devils face Atalanta at home in the Champions League before fixtures against rivals Liverpool and Tottenham later this month. – AFP

