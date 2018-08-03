Vardy, Maguire to miss EPL opener
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy and defender Harry Maguire are likely to miss the club's English Premier League opener against Manchester United on Aug 10, said manager Claude Puel.
The England duo are yet to return to training with Leicester after their World Cup exertions. "If we are serious, I think they cannot participate in the first game, with just five days training with the team," said Puel.
Jose Mourinho has also said that several of the team's World Cup participants are likely to be absent when Leicester visit Old Trafford in a week's time. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now