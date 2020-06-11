Verdict on Manchester City ban appeal expected next month
English Premier League club Manchester City will have to wait until "the first half of July" to find out whether their appeal against a two-year ban from European football has been successful.
A three-day hearing of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), held over video-conference, concluded yesterday and the Lausanne-based court said they would now begin deliberations.
"The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020. The exact date will be communicated in advance," CAS said in a statement. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now