Vidal aims to fulfil Champions League dream with Barca

Barcelona's new signing Arturo Vidal says he is stepping up a level in his career and is intent on winning the Champions League three times over his three-year deal.

The La Liga champions signed the 31-year-old Chile midfielder from Bayern Munich for a fee which could reportedly rise to 21 million euros (S$33m) and he was officially presented at the Nou Camp yesterday.

"To arrive at Barcelona is a much bigger step than Bayern," Vidal said. "I hope to win three Champions Leagues in the three years I will be here."