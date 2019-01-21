Vietnam defeat Jordan to reach Asian Cup quarter-finals

Vietnam emerged victorious from a penalty shoot-out with Jordan to become the first team to reach the Asian Cup quarter-finals yesterday, after being the last side to scrape into the Round of 16.

ASIAN CUP, ROUND OF 16 JORDAN VIETNAM 1 1 (Baha Abdel-Rahman 39) (Nguyen Cong Phuong 51) * After extra time, Vietnam win 4-2 on penalties

After extra-time finished at 1-1, Bui Tien Dung rolled in the decisive spot-kick for a 4-2 penalties win and saluted the crowd after Baha Faisal and Ahmed Samir had missed for Jordan.

Vietnam secured their spot in the knockout stage only because of a better disciplinary record, after they finished with an identical points and goals record to Lebanon.

However, the South-east Asian champions came back from a goal down to force extra time and they were, on balance, the stronger and more positive team over the 120 minutes.

Jordan took the lead when Baha Abdel-Rahman steered his free-kick from the right edge of the penalty area around the wall and into the top corner in the 39th minute.

However, the goal stung Vietnam into action and they levelled six minutes after the break, when Nguyen Cong Phuong showed great technique to steer home a volley from close range.

Meanwhile, Thailand were knocked out in the Round of 16 after a 2-1 loss to China.