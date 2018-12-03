Vietnam hold advantage over Philippines

Vietnam put themselves in a strong position to reach their first Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup final in a decade, after a 2-1 away win in the first leg of their semi-final against the Philippines yesterday.

Nguyen Anh Duc headed the visitors into the lead after 12 minutes at the Panaad Stadium, but Patrick Reichelt restored parity with a close-range volley on the stroke of half-time.

However, Phan Van Duc put the 2008 champions back in front early in the second half, as they grabbed the upper hand ahead of the return leg at Hanoi's My Dinh Stadium on Thursday.

The winners over the two legs will meet Malaysia or Thailand, who drew 0-0 in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, in the final of South-east Asia's biennial tournament later this month.