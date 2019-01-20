Football

Vietnam pip Jordan to reach Asian Cup quarter-finals

Vietnam players celebrating after their penalty shoot-out win over Jordan.PHOTO: REUTERS
Match Report
Jan 20, 2019 10:44 pm

Vietnam emerged victorious from a penalty shoot-out with Jordan to become the first team to reach the Asian Cup quarter-finals yesterday, after being the last side to scrape into the Round of 16.

After extra-time finished at 1-1, Bui Tien Dung rolled in the decisive spot-kick for a 4-2 penalties win and saluted the crowd after Baha Faisal and Ahmed Samir had missed for Jordan.

Vietnam had secured their spot in the knockout stage only because of a better disciplinary record over Bahrain. Both sides had finished with identical points and goals records.

However, the Southeast Asian champions came back from a goal down to force extra-time, and they were on balance the stronger and more positive team over the 120 minutes.

Vital Borkelmans’ Jordan took the lead when Baha Abdel-Rahman's free-kick from the right edge of the penalty area bent around the wall and flew into the top corner six minutes before half-time.

However, the goal stung Vietnam into action and they levelled six minutes after the break, when Nguyen Cong Phuong showed great technique to steer home a volley from close range. – REUTERS

Thailand will face China in the Asian Cup's Round of 16 on Sunday.
Football

Thailand, Vietnam primed as Asian Cup knockout stage gets underway

